PM mentions Jagadhri student in ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of Pratham Barar of Jagadhri in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday for writing about environment protection.

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Pratham Barar, who is a student of BCom final year of MLN College, Yamunanagar, said that everyone should work to save the environment.

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BJP district president Rajesh Sapra along with Mandal presidents of BJP Priyank Sharma and Shubham Rana congratulated Pratham and honoured him with a bouquet of flowers.

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Sapra said Pratham had brought glory to Yamunanagar district and Haryana.

“Pratham is a very promising young man, who has, from time to time, delivered beautiful messages about environmental protection,” said Sapra.

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He said Modi, in his “Mann Ki Baat” programme, consistently highlighted individuals who were working to move India forward.

“Pratham’s commendable work made us proud to be a resident of Yamunanagar. Environmental protection is a pressing need today. We must all work together to protect the environment and everyone should appreciate Pratham’s efforts,” said Sapra.