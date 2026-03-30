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Home / Haryana / PM mentions Jagadhri student in ‘Mann ki Baat’

PM mentions Jagadhri student in ‘Mann ki Baat’

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:51 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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BJP district president Rajesh Sapra with Pratham Barar.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of Pratham Barar of Jagadhri in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday for writing about environment protection.

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Pratham Barar, who is a student of BCom final year of MLN College, Yamunanagar, said that everyone should work to save the environment.

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BJP district president Rajesh Sapra along with Mandal presidents of BJP Priyank Sharma and Shubham Rana congratulated Pratham and honoured him with a bouquet of flowers.

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Sapra said Pratham had brought glory to Yamunanagar district and Haryana.

“Pratham is a very promising young man, who has, from time to time, delivered beautiful messages about environmental protection,” said Sapra.

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He said Modi, in his “Mann Ki Baat” programme, consistently highlighted individuals who were working to move India forward.

“Pratham’s commendable work made us proud to be a resident of Yamunanagar. Environmental protection is a pressing need today. We must all work together to protect the environment and everyone should appreciate Pratham’s efforts,” said Sapra.

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