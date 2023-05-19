PM Modi, Khattar express condolences

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Ambala MP and former Union Minister of State Rattan Lal Kataria and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

PM Modi said Kataria always raised his voice in Parliament for the welfare and development of every section of society and the people of Haryana. His death had caused the loss of a great parliamentarian, he added.

In his condolence message, sent through the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, Modi said Kataria would be remembered for his rich contribution to public service.

Union Justice and Empowerment Minister Virender Singh was present on behalf of the PM in addition to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, former Union Minister Birender Singh and National General Secretary Arun Singh, on behalf of BJP National President JP Nadda, to bid farewell to Kataria.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid his last respects to Kataria at his Panchkula residence in the morning and extended sympathies to the bereaved family members. Khattar said Kataria was a true well-wisher of the general public. BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar termed the death of Kataria a loss to the organisation.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion along with the CM. Khattar said Kataria’s demise was an irreparable loss to the state politics and the party.

State BJP head Om Prakash Dhankhar, MP Sanjay Bhatia, Naib Saini, Himachal BJP co-in charge Sanjay Tandon, Haryana Minister Mool Chand amd Kanwar Pal Gujjar, former ministers Captain Abhimanyu, Ram Bilas Sharma, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood, Mayor Anoop Gupta and hundreds of BJP workers and prominent persons gave an emotional farewell to the departed soul.