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Home / Haryana / PM Modi praises Haryana CM Saini for his ‘working style’; calls him ‘popular and energetic’

PM Modi praises Haryana CM Saini for his ‘working style’; calls him ‘popular and energetic’

Modi addresses the gathering in Jind after flagging off the hydrogen train

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Jind, Updated At : 09:29 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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In this image received on July 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects, in Jind, Haryana. Image credits/PMO via PTI
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Nearly 21 months after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini brought the BJP back to power in Haryana, he earned appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘working style’.

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Addressing the gathering in Jind after flagging off the hydrogen train, the PM described Saini as ‘popular and energetic’.

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“Under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana Government is doing excellent work for the youth, farmers and women of the state. The path shown by the Haryana government of providing jobs without ‘kharchi-parchi’ was not easy, but the BJP government has made it possible. Haryana is now moving rapidly on the path of development. Agriculture and industry are the two pillars that are strengthening Haryana,” the PM said.

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Welcoming the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that the launch of the country’s first hydrogen train from the soil of Haryana is a matter of great pride for the state. He said this is a strong example of the Prime Minister’s vision of green energy and an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and marks a historic step towards clean, modern, and environment-friendly transportation.

The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Haryana has received assistance of more than seven lakh crore through various Central Government schemes over the past 12 years.

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