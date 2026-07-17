PM Modi recalls scooter rides to Jind, praises town’s famous monsoon delicacy ‘ghevar’

The 'ghevar' of Jind — a disc-shaped sweet made only during the monsoon season — is trending after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the delicacy while speaking about his visits to the town for party work earlier in his political career.

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Addressing a gathering at HUDA Ground in Jind, the Prime Minister began his speech in a Haryanvi accent, recalling his visits to Jind on a scooter. The remark drew loud applause from the crowd. PM Modi was in Jind to flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, which started operating between Jind and Sonepat on Friday.

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“In all these years, there has been no change in the ‘ghevar’ and ‘ghee’ of Jind. But the ‘tevar’ (attitude) has changed. Today, Jind is emerging as a symbol of development and good governance under the BJP government. BJP’s double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana has brought about a major transformation across the state,” he said.

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Modi added that Jind’s name has been etched in history as the route for India’s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonepat. He compared the occasion to the launch of India’s first train between Thane and Bombay during the British era.

Referring to the cleanliness drive, the Prime Minister appreciated local efforts. He also mentioned a viral social media reel that urged him to visit Jind repeatedly so the town would stay clean.

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“I thank the person who made this point in the reel. But I want to ask — is it mandatory for Modi to visit Jind for cleanliness? People should resolve to make cleanliness a habit and a way of life,” he said. He also spoke about being aware of Jind’s history, courage, and religious significance.

Earlier in the day, Jind wore a festive look despite tight security arrangements. The Prime Minister arrived as per schedule around 11.12 am to flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train.

People, including a large number of women, began arriving at the venue early in the morning. Many women were seen singing traditional ‘geets’ to welcome the “train that runs on water” and to praise the Prime Minister. The enclosure for men, to the left of the main stage, was packed by morning.

Several youths reached the venue carrying hand-drawn sketches and portraits of the Prime Minister in both black-and-white and colour.

A multi-layer security cover was in place around the venue. The district administration also made elaborate arrangements for the smooth movement of vehicles and visitors.

A massive ‘shamiana’ (tent) was erected at HUDA Ground, located about 3 km from the Jind railway station. Separate enclosures were created for women, VIPs, and other invitees. BJP state president Archana Gupta was also seen dancing with women to development-themed songs played at the event.