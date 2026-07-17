DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / PM Modi recalls scooter rides to Jind, praises town’s famous monsoon delicacy ‘ghevar’

PM Modi recalls scooter rides to Jind, praises town’s famous monsoon delicacy ‘ghevar’

Addressing a gathering at HUDA Ground in Jind, the PM began his speech in a Haryanvi accent, drawing loud applause from crowd

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Jind, Updated At : 07:06 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Jind on Friday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

The 'ghevar' of Jind — a disc-shaped sweet made only during the monsoon season — is trending after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the delicacy while speaking about his visits to the town for party work earlier in his political career.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering at HUDA Ground in Jind, the Prime Minister began his speech in a Haryanvi accent, recalling his visits to Jind on a scooter. The remark drew loud applause from the crowd. PM Modi was in Jind to flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, which started operating between Jind and Sonepat on Friday.

Advertisement

“In all these years, there has been no change in the ‘ghevar’ and ‘ghee’ of Jind. But the ‘tevar’ (attitude) has changed. Today, Jind is emerging as a symbol of development and good governance under the BJP government. BJP’s double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana has brought about a major transformation across the state,” he said.

Advertisement

Modi added that Jind’s name has been etched in history as the route for India’s first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonepat. He compared the occasion to the launch of India’s first train between Thane and Bombay during the British era.

Referring to the cleanliness drive, the Prime Minister appreciated local efforts. He also mentioned a viral social media reel that urged him to visit Jind repeatedly so the town would stay clean.

Advertisement

“I thank the person who made this point in the reel. But I want to ask — is it mandatory for Modi to visit Jind for cleanliness? People should resolve to make cleanliness a habit and a way of life,” he said. He also spoke about being aware of Jind’s history, courage, and religious significance.

Earlier in the day, Jind wore a festive look despite tight security arrangements. The Prime Minister arrived as per schedule around 11.12 am to flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train.

People, including a large number of women, began arriving at the venue early in the morning. Many women were seen singing traditional ‘geets’ to welcome the “train that runs on water” and to praise the Prime Minister. The enclosure for men, to the left of the main stage, was packed by morning.

Several youths reached the venue carrying hand-drawn sketches and portraits of the Prime Minister in both black-and-white and colour.

A multi-layer security cover was in place around the venue. The district administration also made elaborate arrangements for the smooth movement of vehicles and visitors.

A massive ‘shamiana’ (tent) was erected at HUDA Ground, located about 3 km from the Jind railway station. Separate enclosures were created for women, VIPs, and other invitees. BJP state president Archana Gupta was also seen dancing with women to development-themed songs played at the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts