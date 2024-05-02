PM Modi, Shah, BJP CMs to spice up poll campaign in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will spice up the party’s campaign in the run-up to May 25 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

On the pattern of declaring the names of its 10 candidates, the BJP today became the first party to name its 40 star campaigners for the parliamentary elections. Besides Modi and Shah, several senior Central leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Bhupinder Yadav and Anurag Thakur, are among the star campaigners.

Besides, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) have been roped in to woo the voters.

Riding on the Modi wave, the BJP had won all 10 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by registering massive win in some of the constituencies. However, this time around, anti-incumbency factor coupled with a resurgent INDI Alliance, led by the Congress, is posing serious challenge to the BJP’s dream of repeating its 2019 performance.

Meanwhile, among the state leaders, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Sudha Yadav, Om Prakash Dhankar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Subhash Barala, Anil Vij, Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, Ram Chander Jangra, Sunita Duggal find mention in the list. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a prominent Delhi leader, is the only Sikh leader in the list.

State ministers — Mool Chand Sharma, JP Dalal, Banwari Lal, Subhash Sudha, Seema Trikha, Bishamber Balmiki, Ranbir Gangua (Deputy Speaker) — have been included while ministers Ranjit Singh, Kamal Gupta, Assem Goyal, Abhe Singh Yadav, Mahipal Dhanda and Sanjay Singh were conspicuous by their absence in the list.

The BJP organisation has been represented by Satish Poonia, Surender Nagar and Phanindra Nath Sharma in the list.

Aim to retain 10 Lok Sabha seats A detailed schedule of the star campaigners will be drawn up soon so that the party’s campaign can be intensified. The primary aim is retain all 10 seats in Haryana. — Subhash Barala, convener, BJP Lok Sabha election management committee

