PM Modi to flag off India’s 1st hydrogen-powered train from Jind on July 17

Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishan Middha today announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind on July 17.

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Addressing a press conference in Jind, Middha said the occasion would mark a historic day for the district and a significant milestone in promoting clean energy-based transportation in the country. He said the initiative would add a new chapter to the modernisation of Indian Railways.

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The Deputy Speaker said the Prime Minister would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth thousands of crores during his visit. He added that the visit would give fresh momentum to Haryana’s development and significantly benefit the road, rail, healthcare and tourism sectors.

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Middha said the Prime Minister’s rally would be organised in an eco-friendly manner, with emphasis on the use of public transport, fuel conservation and environmental protection.

Apart from flagging off the hydrogen-powered train, the Prime Minister will inaugurate medical colleges at Bhiwani and Narnaul, as well as a 5.84-km elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, constructed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion at major railway crossings in the town.

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The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Ambala–Kala Amb four-lane greenfield corridor, the Haryana stretch of the Delhi–Katra Expressway and projects related to the Jind–Gohana National Highway (NH-352A), Middha said. He added that these projects would improve connectivity across the state and accelerate industrial and economic activity.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a modern Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra. The museum will feature virtual galleries showcasing the history of all ten Sikh Gurus, a modern library and a light-and-sound show aimed at promoting religious tourism.