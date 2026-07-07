DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / PM Modi to flag off India’s 1st hydrogen-powered train from Jind on July 17

PM Modi to flag off India’s 1st hydrogen-powered train from Jind on July 17

To also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of infrastructure and development projects worth thousands of crores across Haryana, including rail, road, healthcare and tourism initiatives

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:00 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Speaker Krishan Middha addresses a press conference in Jind. Photo: Vijender Maratha
Advertisement

Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishan Middha today announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind on July 17.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Jind, Middha said the occasion would mark a historic day for the district and a significant milestone in promoting clean energy-based transportation in the country. He said the initiative would add a new chapter to the modernisation of Indian Railways.

Advertisement

The Deputy Speaker said the Prime Minister would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth thousands of crores during his visit. He added that the visit would give fresh momentum to Haryana’s development and significantly benefit the road, rail, healthcare and tourism sectors.

Advertisement

Middha said the Prime Minister’s rally would be organised in an eco-friendly manner, with emphasis on the use of public transport, fuel conservation and environmental protection.

Apart from flagging off the hydrogen-powered train, the Prime Minister will inaugurate medical colleges at Bhiwani and Narnaul, as well as a 5.84-km elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, constructed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion at major railway crossings in the town.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Ambala–Kala Amb four-lane greenfield corridor, the Haryana stretch of the Delhi–Katra Expressway and projects related to the Jind–Gohana National Highway (NH-352A), Middha said. He added that these projects would improve connectivity across the state and accelerate industrial and economic activity.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a modern Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra. The museum will feature virtual galleries showcasing the history of all ten Sikh Gurus, a modern library and a light-and-sound show aimed at promoting religious tourism.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts