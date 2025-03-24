PM Modi to inaugurate Hisar airport and thermal power plant on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate two major projects: Maharaja Aggarsain International Airport in Hisar and 800 MW Deenbandhu Chhottu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar, worth Rs 7,272 crore.

According to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Prime Minister may also participate in the anniversary celebrations of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The inauguration of the Hisar airport is expected to improve connectivity between Haryana and the rest of the country.