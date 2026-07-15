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Home / Haryana / PM Modi to inaugurate Koriawas Medical College a year after its launch

PM Modi to inaugurate Koriawas Medical College a year after its launch

Rs 1,300-crore institute in Mahendragarh grapples with shortage of doctors, staff and essential facilities despite being allotted MBBS seats

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 09:39 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Yashendra Singh, Director (Medical Education and Research), Haryana, inspects Koriawas Medical College in Mahendragarh district. Tribune photo
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Nearly a year after its establishment, the Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical College at Koriawas village near Narnaul in Mahendragarh district is set to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17.

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Spread across a 76-acre campus nestled in the Aravalli hills, the medical college houses a 600-bed hospital, academic and administrative blocks and residential facilities.

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An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,300 crore has been incurred on the institution, making it one of the most significant healthcare and educational projects in the hitherto backward region.

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However, the institute continues to grapple with multiple challenges, including an acute shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and essential facilities.

It may be noted that only a limited number of doctors have shown interest in joining the medical college due to its remote location and Mahendragarh’s status as a backward district.

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The medical college authorities have urged the state government to introduce a special allowance for faculty members and resident doctors working at the institute, citing its remote location and the difficulties associated with serving in the backward area.

Lack of proper connectivity, safety concerns, interruptions in the power supply system and inadequate healthcare facilities are among the pressing issues facing the institute. These challenges have also contributed to a low patient footfall at the hospital.

Local residents are hopeful that the medical college and hospital will receive the required manpower and infrastructure support and begin functioning smoothly after the formal inauguration by the Prime Minister.

“The institute can prove to be a boon for the region, provided it effectively serves its purpose. We hope things get streamlined after its formal inauguration,” said Pardeep Rao, a local resident.

Meanwhile, Yashendra Singh, Director, Medical Education and Research, Haryana, recently visited the institute and reviewed preparations for the local event marking the inauguration.

During his inspection of the venue, he directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements well in time.

Singh was accompanied by Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali and Superintendent of Police Deepak.

The Deputy Commissioner said a large LED screen would be installed on the medical college campus to facilitate a live connection with the Prime Minister’s programme in Jind.

Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao will be the chief guest at the local event in Koriawas.

EventTimeline
Foundation stone laidDecember 2018
Construction work began2019
OPD inauguratedMay 1, 2025
MBBS seats allottedSeptember 2025
Upgraded OPD openedApril 2026
Virtual inauguration by PM ModiJuly 17, 2026

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