PM Modi to virtually inaugurate medical college in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the recently constructed Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tularam Hospital at Koriawas, near Narnaul town, in Mahendragarh district on July 17.

Advertisement

Local residents now hope that, with the formal inauguration of the institute, the government will also recruit an adequate number of specialist doctors, paramedical staff and support personnel, besides providing all other required facilities.

Advertisement

Spread across a 76-acre campus nestled in the Aravalli hills, the medical college-cum-850-bed hospital has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

Advertisement

However, only a small number of patients visit the hospital's OPDs for treatment owing to the lack of doctors and other essential facilities.

Not many doctors are willing to join the medical college, citing its location in a remote and underdeveloped area.

Advertisement

The institute also lacks several other facilities, the demand for which has been repeatedly raised by local residents and conveyed to the state government by the college administration.

"The medical college is a major institute and could prove to be a boon for this backward region, provided it is well-equipped with all necessary facilities and functions effectively," said Radhey Shyam, a local resident.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the PM will virtually inaugurate the institute from a state-level function to be held in Jind.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi held a video conference with the local Deputy Commissioner today to review the arrangements.

Soon after the meeting with the Chief Secretary, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali and Superintendent of Police Deepak Gehlawat visited the medical college campus and inspected the preparations for the event.

The Deputy Commissioner said a district-level programme would be held at Koriawas to connect with the main function in Jind.

Medical College Director Dr Bijender Singh Dhillon briefed officials on the facilities available at the institute.

Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav, RTA Secretary Manoj Kumar and CTM Dr Mangal Sen were also present.

Mahendragarh to get 12 new health sub-centres

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the establishment of 12 new health sub-centres in different villages of Mahendragarh district. She also said that the existing sub-centre at Rambas (Dhana) village has been upgraded to a Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The new sub-centres will be established at Chhapra Salimpur, Kanina, Chilaro, Mundia Kheda, Bhadaf, Morund, Nayan, Rai Malikpur, Musnota, Chandpura, Nangal Nunia and Seka.

The Health Minister said the new centres would strengthen primary healthcare services by facilitating basic medical care, including regular antenatal check-ups for pregnant women and vaccination of children.