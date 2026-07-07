PM Modi to virtually launch Kurukshetra elevated rail track on July 17

The much-awaited elevated railway track and the elevated railway station project of Kurukshetra is set to be inaugurated on July 17.

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A trial of the track will be conducted by the railways on July 9, and Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the station and track virtually from Jind.

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The track will eliminate five railway crossings at Main Bazaar, Jhansa Road, near Birla Mandir, near LNJP Hospital and near the third gate of Kurukshetra University in the city. The existing railway track had divided the city in two parts. All five gates are closed whenever a train passes through the Kurukshetra-Narwana section, causing inconvenience to commuters and traffic jams.

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The Central Government had cleared the proposal of a nearly 5.9-km elevated railway track in 2019. The foundation stone of the project was also laid in the same year. The project has come at a cost of Rs 447 crore.

As the day of inauguration is approaching, the work related to beautification and final touches are being completed.

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Former Minister of State Subhash Sudha said the project is completed and it will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi from Jind. Construction of the elevated track was our dream project. A hassle-free movement of vehicles in the town has been a long pending demand of residents. The BJP will celebrate the inauguration as it was a big project.

“Elimination of five railway gates by constructing an elevated track was required to not only give relief to commuters from traffic jams, but also for the beautification of the city. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Sikh museum to be constructed at Umri village at a cost of Rs 124 crore,” he added.

As per the officials, the track has been built on 213 pillars, and an elevated station of Thanesar City has also been constructed. The Haryana government had given Rs 206 crore for the project and the remaining share was contributed by the railways.

Elimination of five railway gates by constructing an elevated track was required to not only give relief to commuters from traffic jams, but also for the beautification of the city. A team of officials from the railway are expected to visit the station and track on Wednesday.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishram Kumar Meena also held a meeting with the officials regarding the preparations for the inauguration of the project. While the PM will virtually inaugurate the project, an event will be held at the Kurukshetra University.

The DC assigned duties to the officials and directed them to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.