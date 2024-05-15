PM Modi to visit Ambala City on May 18

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 14

BJP leaders today visited the police lines ground in Ambala City to check the preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s proposed rally on May 18.

Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal, Minister of State and Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Ambala district chief Mandeep Rana, and several district officials and BJP leaders were present there.

