PM Modi to visit Haryana on April 14

A state-level meeting of the BJP was held at the party's office Mangal Kamal in Rohtak on Saturday to prepare for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haryana on April 14. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Mohan Lal Baroli, national secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, MP Subhash Barala, state general secretary Dr Archana Gupta and other senior leaders attended.

Baroli told reporters that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport at Hisar and lay the foundation stone of the new unit of Yamunanagar thermal power plant on April 14.

"The first flight from Hisar will be for Ayodhya," Baroli said, adding that the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Hisar at 9 a.m. and in Yamunanagar at 11 AM.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister's programmes and gave necessary instructions to the officers concerned. The responsibilities of the ruling party's workers were also fixed.