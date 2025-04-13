PM Modi’s visit will mark new era of progress in Haryana: CM Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Haryana on April 14 will mark the beginning of a new developmental chapter for the state.

Modi will be in Haryana on Monday to launch several development initiatives to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and preparing the Constitution.

Modi will inaugurate the Hisar airport and flag off a commercial flight to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

Advertisement

At another event in Yamunanagar, Modi will lay the foundation stone of an 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant there. He will also address public gatherings in Hisar and Yamunanagar.

Chief Minister Saini said under the leadership of Modi, the country is making fast progress to realise the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Advertisement

“Our mission is to ensure that the light of development reaches every citizen and that our nation continues to progress on the path of self-reliance,” he said, according to a statement.

The Haryana government, with active support from the Centre, is committed to implementing welfare schemes at the grassroots level, Saini said.

Scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly), and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh will mark a significant leap in Haryana’s aviation connectivity, he said.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar worth over Rs 410 crore, the statement said.

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building and is targeted for completion in two years, it added.

Modi will also inaugurate the 14.4 km Rewari bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The bypass will decongest Rewari city, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by one hour, and boost economic activity in the region, it said.

According to the statement, the Yamunanagar thermal power unit is spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore. Once operational by March 2029, it will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Taking forward the vision of ‘Gobardhan’ (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur, in Yamunanagar.

The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation, the statement said.