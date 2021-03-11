PM Narendra Modi interacts with Haryana schemes' beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of different schemes from each district of the state through virtual mode.

A programme in this regard was organised at Mangalsen Auditorium in Karnal.

Speaking before the PM’s address, Bhatia said the common man had the right to the schemes of the government. They should also take advantage of these schemes themselves and the eligible people who have been deprived of taking benefits should also get the benefit. Bhatia thanked the PM that he opened the Jan Dhan account of every individual by removing the previous shortcomings. When these accounts were opened, people were criticising it, but today when every rupee of government schemes is going into the bank account of the eligible person, the importance of these accounts is being known.

The beneficiaries listened about various schemes, including Pradhan Mantri AwaasYojana (both Grameen & Urban), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, POSHAN Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana among others.

#narendra modi