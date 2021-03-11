PM releases relief for 93 Haryana kids orphaned by Covid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was difficult to put into words the pain of the children who had lost their parents during Covid. They may face many challenges in near future, he added.

In Haryana, 93 beneficiaries listened to the PM at different district headquarters. Certificates of benefits related to various Central schemes and the Ayushman Bharat cards were distributed among the beneficiaries by the chief guests at the headquarters.

Nodal Minister of State for Women and Child Development Department Kamlesh Dhanda virtually connected from Kaithal district. She said arrangements had been made to give benefits under the PM Cares scheme to the children who lost their parents during the pandemic.

Along with financial aid, it had been ensured that they get education and health services as well. The PM Cares for Children Scheme was launched by Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021. It provides financial aid, assistance for lodging, housing, schooling, higher education and health insurance.

An official spokesperson said a state-level programme would be organised in Karnal and CM Manohar Lal Khattar would be the chief guest.