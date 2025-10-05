PM to address rally at Sonepat on Oct 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Sonepat on October 17 to mark the first anniversary of the formation of the BJP government in Haryana.
Stating this here today, state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said a meeting to finalise arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit was held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Development projects worth several crores of rupees will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the rally, he added.
