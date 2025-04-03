PM to lay stone of mega power plant in Yamunanagar on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new 800 MW ultra-supercritical unit at DeenBandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar on April 14.

The district administration has identified some sites, including in Kail village (near Jagadhri), as the venue for the programme.

IG Ambala Range Sibash Kabiraj, Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, SP Rajeev Deswal along with other officers of the district administration visited the Kail village on Wednesday.

According to information, the Union Ministry of Power had granted approval to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) for the establishment of the third unit at the Yamunanagar-based (situated at Pansara village) thermal power plant.

This new project is an expansion of the existing 2X300 MW units at the facility.

The tender has been allocated for the construction of this unit to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a cost of Rs 7,272.06 crore. This unit will address the rapidly growing demand for electricity in the state and create jobs for youths.

With the start of construction work of this mega project, the stone crusher and other industries will get a boost and local people will get an opportunity of work/employment directly and indirectly.

According to information, the land of 15 villages had been acquired years ago to set up the thermal plant here. The first unit of 300 MW of this thermal plant was commissioned in April 2008.

Neeraj Saini, a resident of Isharpur village, said the fly ash of this thermal power plant created a number of problems for the people living in villages situated close to the thermal power plant.

He said the government should solve the problem of fly ash as it affected their health and crops. “Government should provide job opportunities to local youths in this thermal power plant,” Saini said.