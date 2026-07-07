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Home / Haryana / PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries get approval letters in Karnal

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries get approval letters in Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:33 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hands over an approval letter to a beneficiary on Monday.
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Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday distributed approval letters to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 at the Karnal Municipal Corporation conference hall.

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Khattar handed over approval letters to 31 beneficiaries under different components of the scheme and said approval letters for 49 more beneficiaries would be distributed in the coming days. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions every poor family in the country owning a permanent house, and this scheme is a significant step towards fulfilling that commitment,” said Khattar.

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He said owning a house is the dream of every family. “A home is not merely a structure of bricks and walls but a symbol of dignity, security and a better future. Both the Central and Haryana Governments are committed to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible person without discrimination,” he added.

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Under the scheme, each eligible beneficiary will receive financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh for constructing a permanent house. The amount will be released in three instalments — Rs 1 lakh at the foundation stage, Rs 1 lakh before the roof is laid, and Rs 50,000 after the house is completed. Of the total assistance, Rs 1.50 lakh will be provided by the Central Government and Rs 1 lakh by the Haryana Government, Khattar said.

In the first phase of PMAY-U 2.0, 2,174 beneficiaries across Haryana have been approved. Of these, 509 beneficiaries belong to urban areas of Karnal district, while 80 beneficiaries are from the Karnal Municipal Corporation area.

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PMAY-U 2.0, launched through an online portal on September 1, 2024, will be implemented over five years. The mission has four components — Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS).

Khattar urged beneficiaries to complete the construction of their houses within the stipulated time and make proper use of the financial assistance provided under the scheme.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the housing scheme has brought new hope to thousands of deserving families and will help them realise their dream of owning a permanent home with dignity. Municipal Commissioner Saloni Sharma said the corporation remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen through a transparent and efficient system.

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