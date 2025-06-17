DT
PT
Home / Haryana / PM’s courage instilled energy, confidence among Indians: Ex-minister

PM’s courage instilled energy, confidence among Indians: Ex-minister

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
Former Minister Krishan Murti Hooda addresses a gathering in Rohtak’s Khidwali village.
The Chidi Mandal (unit) of the BJP organised a public meeting in Khidwali village today to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 successful years in office. The event was conducted under the leadership of mandal president Naveen Sharma.

Former Labour and Employment Minister Krishan Murti Hooda, while speaking on the occasion, said PM Modi had repeatedly given a befitting reply to Pakistan by entering its territory, eliminating terrorists and destroying their bases. The PM’s courage had instilled a new sense of energy and confidence among Indians.

“Modi’s 11 years in power have been free from fear and corruption, and under his leadership, India’s economy has risen from 11th to 4th place globally. The country has witnessed unprecedented development under BJP’s leadership. For the first time in history, the poor are receiving free medical treatment and 82 crore underprivileged people are being provided free ration,” Krishan Murti added.

Senior BJP leader Dr Dinesh Ghilod, said, “Modi has transformed the image of the country.” He emphasised that government jobs were now being offered based on merit, without the need for recommendations or bribes. Jasiya village sarpanch Om Prakash also addressed the gathering.

