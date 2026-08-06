PM’s ideology focused on growth, Congress prioritised one family: Nayab Saini

Advertisement

He also targeted the Punjab government over the allegations of paper leak and irregularities in recruitment process, saying, “They have nothing to do with the youngsters and all they want is to take political advantage of every situation. The AAP leaders made big claims at Jantar Mantar about their honesty but did nothing when the paper was leaked in Punjab. Even those who were protesting at the Jantar Mantar didn’t go to Punjab to raise students’ concerns.”

Advertisement

During the event, the CM honoured more than 250 students from over 70 schools who excelled in Class 10, Class 12 and various competitive examinations. He said providing equal opportunities in education, ensuring transparency and recognising merit were among the government’s top priorities.