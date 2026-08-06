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Home / Haryana / PM’s ideology focused on growth, Congress prioritised one family: Nayab Saini

PM’s ideology focused on growth, Congress prioritised one family: Nayab Saini

Also targeted the Punjab government over the allegations of paper leak and irregularities in recruitment process

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Nitish Sharma
Ambala, Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Saini File
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that the country was witnessing an ideological battle.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideolofy is focused on taking the nation forward. The other is the ideology of the Congress, which ruled the country for more than 55 years and remained focused only on the welfare of one family,” he said, while addressing the Utkrisht Shiksha Puraskar ceremony organised by Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference and Pooja Foundation in Ambala.
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He also targeted the Punjab government over the allegations of paper leak and irregularities in recruitment process, saying, “They have nothing to do with the youngsters and all they want is to take political advantage of every situation. The AAP leaders made big claims at Jantar Mantar about their honesty but did nothing when the paper was leaked in Punjab. Even those who were protesting at the Jantar Mantar didn’t go to Punjab to raise students’ concerns.”

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During the event, the CM honoured more than 250 students from over 70 schools who excelled in Class 10, Class 12 and various competitive examinations. He said providing equal opportunities in education, ensuring transparency and recognising merit were among the government’s top priorities.

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