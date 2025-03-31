PM’s praise for recycling hub Panipat cheers industrialists

Globally known as the ‘Handloom City’, Panipat has emerged as the world’s biggest hub of textile recycling industry, leaving Turkey behind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in the 120th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme appreciated the efforts of the Panipat industries in the recycling field. He said Panipat was emerging as the recycling global hub of textile. “The city has set an example for other cities also,” the PM said in the programme.

The PM’s speech has spread cheer among the industrialists, especially the spinning mill owners, in the city. As many as 150 spinning mills in Panipat are making yarn after recycling discarded clothes and selling it in global and domestic markets.

Rags, including cotton, woollens and hosiery from various European nations, US, Bangladesh and several other countries reach Panipat daily. According to data, almost 100 containers of rags are used daily by Panipat’s spinning mills.

Traders import the rags at a cheaper rate and then sell these to spinning mills. After recycling, the mills convert the rags into yarn which is further used for making blankets, shawls, curtains, bath mats, floor mats, sofa cloth, cushions, cushion covers, bed sheets, bed covers, carpets and several other products.

Pritam Singh Sachdeva, president, Panipat Industrial Association, and adviser to Northern India Roller Spinners’ Association, said the city had become the number one recycling hub in the world. “Earlier, Turkey was the biggest recycling hub of the world but now Panipat has left it behind,” he said.

Approximately 300 tonne of discarded clothes are being recycled daily in around 150 spinning mills daily, he said.

Not only the discarded clothes but the waste generated from the products prepared in Panipat industries is also being recycled again to prepare yarn.

“Almost 50 per cent of the rags are imported from the global markets but the remaining are sourced from domestic markets,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta, president, Northern India Rotter Spinners’ Association, said Panipat had emerged as a global recycling centre.

Recently, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also visited Panipat and visited mills, he said. Gupta said as Panipat was making yarn from discarded clothes, the government should give special treatment to the industry here.