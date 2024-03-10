PM’s rally tomorrow, traffic advisory issued

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 9

In view of the inauguration programme of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, the Gurugram traffic police today issued a special advisory for general public.

A senior traffic police officer said during the PM’s rally, there would a large number of vehicles near Antriksh Chowk on Monday. Therefore, people going from Dwarka Cloverleaf towards IMT till 4 pm on Monday should use this road only if necessary.

“The Antriksh Chowk road will also be closed for some time keeping in the view the crowd during the rally. On the other hand, the movement of heavy vehicles on the expressway will be prohibited on Sunday from 5:00 pm. During this period, all heavy vehicle drivers should use the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway only,” the advisory read.

Apart from this, the vehicles coming to the rally frome Rewari, Narnaul and Dharuhera will turn left from Rampura Chowk and directed towards the venue via Vatika Chowk.

