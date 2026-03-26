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Home / Haryana / PNG companies offer free gas to woo consumers

PNG companies offer free gas to woo consumers

Cut security deposit for domestic connections

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:37 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi: A worker arranges LPG cylinders at a gas agency, amid supply crisis in the country, in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_13_2026_000155A)
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Amidst the ongoing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crisis, cooking gas companies have begun promoting piped natural gas (PNG) to consumers. Efforts are being made to encourage households to switch from LPG to PNG.

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Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which supplies PNG in Rewari district, has reduced the advance security deposit for domestic PNG connections by Rs 2,000. IGL has already developed a PNG network in the district to serve residents, restaurants and hospitals.

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In an official statement, Anshuman Singh Kushwaha, CGM and GA Head, IGL, said the company had launched several consumer-friendly initiatives to promote PNG. “The advance security deposit for domestic PNG connections has been reduced from Rs 7,000 to Rs 5,000. Additionally, the meter security fee for commercial connections has been completely waived,” he said. He added that customers who register for PNG connections and activate them by March 31, 2026 would also receive free gas worth Rs 500. Kushwaha noted that the stability of PNG had played a vital role in maintaining essential services, particularly food supply chains and healthcare facilities.

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