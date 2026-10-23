Police, administration step in to ease power crisis in Rewari, Mahendragarh

The district police and administrative authorities stepped in to provide relief to residents from the crisis caused by the strike by Power Corporation employees in Rewari and Mahendragarh districts. Residents of nearly 100 villages in Rewari district heaved a sigh of relief as power feeders were made operational by police personnel.

Working on a war footing to restore power supply disrupted by the strike, the Rewari police and administration made 20 power feeders operational in the district over the past 24 hours.

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At some power stations, police personnel themselves rectified faults and restored power supply. A special campaign was launched to address technical issues affecting power supply with the help and support of retired electrical engineers, other Power Corporation employees and private electricians in the area.

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“Risking their lives and safety, Rewari police personnel are engaged in the challenging task of restoring electricity supply,” said an official statement issued by the Police Department.

Rewari SP Hemendra Kumar Meena appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and administration in this emergency situation.

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“Rewari police are fully prepared to ensure the safety of citizens, maintain law and order, and address the power crisis round the clock. In these difficult times, only coordination between the police and the public can keep the system running smoothly,” he said.

Narnaul: To ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in Mahendragarh district amid the strike by Power Corporation employees, Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali held a meeting with representatives of various employees’ unions at the Power Corporation office on Friday. Following discussions, the unions agreed to restore power supply to essential services. Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar was also present at the meeting.

The DC said providing basic services to the public was the responsibility of the government and the district administration. She said electricity employees should perform their duties and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to essential services. While everyone had the right to raise demands, she added, it was also their duty to safeguard the interests of the public.

Representatives of the power employees’ unions assured the Deputy Commissioner that they would continue their protest peacefully.