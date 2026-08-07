Police arrest 3 in Charkhi Dadri firing case

The Charkhi Dadri police arrested three persons, including one accused, after an encounter and two alleged conspirators were arrested by another team, in connection with Thursday's shootout near the City Police Station in Dadri town. In the incident, seven occupants of a Scorpio SUV suffered injuries. The arrests were made after an encounter on the Baund-Kalanaur link road on Thursday.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit alias Katiya, a resident of Majra Dubladhan village in Jhajjar district. During preliminary questioning, he allegedly admitted his involvement in the conspiracy behind the Dadri firing incident. The police had also registered a case against Katiya at Baund Kalan police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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Another police team arrested two other alleged conspirators in connection with the firing case. They have been identified as Preet, a resident of Sahuwas, and Yudvinder, who is currently residing near Loharu Chowk in Charkhi Dadri. They are being questioned to ascertain their role in planning the attack and to gather information about other persons involved, police said.

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Charkhi Dadri DSP Dheeraj Kumar said that the CIA police had received information about the movement of some criminals involved in yesterday’s shootout. The police team set up a checkpoint on the Baund-Kalanaur link road. When the police signalled a vehicle for checking, one of the occupants allegedly opened fire at the police and got out of the vehicle. He fired at the police team, and a bullet hit the bumper of the police vehicle. The police retaliated, during which he suffered a gunshot injury to his leg.

The DSP said that the arrested accused was taken to a hospital following the incident. He added that the police recovered a weapon from the accused. He said that the accused has a criminal record, and his involvement in cases related to murder, robbery and assault had come to light. His past criminal history is being verified, he added.

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The DSP further said that police teams were conducting raids at various possible locations to arrest other accused involved in the firing. The investigation is also focusing on the alleged criminal network, resources used in the crime and the motive behind the attack. The police have formed six teams and directed them to ensure the early arrest of all those involved in the attack.

Seven persons, who themselves are facing around 43 criminal cases collectively, suffered bullet injuries when three assailants fired around 30 rounds at the Scorpio SUV. The incident occurred as the occupants were leaving the court premises in Charkhi Dadri after appearing in a case on Wednesday. The accused later fled the spot on foot. All seven injured persons have been admitted to various hospitals in Rohtak and Gurugram.