Police arrest three from Rajasthan in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 18

The police have arrested three accused who demanded extortion money of Rs 10 crore from the owner of Ram Chaat Bhandar (an eatery), today. The accused are identified as Naseeb of Hisar, Tarun of Kaimari village and Joginder alias Jassi of Tohana town in the Fatehabad district. The police tracked down the accused in Gogamedi town in Rajasthan within a day of the incident.

The accused arrived at the shop and handed over a handwritten slip to owner Kuldeep Verma demanding Rs 10 crore.

On seeing the CCTV footage, Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia formed five teams to trace the accused. The case was registered under Sections 387 (puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Investigation Officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mange Ram, informed that the accused had fled to Rajasthan after the incident. During the investigation, the police identified some of the accused involved in the incident on the basis of the footage.

The IO said Anil of Hindwan village was the main conspirator of the incident and that the police is searching for him and his accomplice Sandeep alias Diya.

According to police sources, the accused were unemployed and planned to live a luxurious life with the money extorted. They had also reportedly planned to visit Shimla and Manali.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shrikant Jadhav visited Ram Chaat Bhandar and assured the traders that all necessary measures were being taken for their protection and the main accused will be caught soon.