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Home / Haryana / Police bid adieu to veteran officer Jain

Police bid adieu to veteran officer Jain

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:31 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The police personnel give a ceremonial farewell to DGP Sanjeev Kumar Jain at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.
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A retirement farewell parade was organised on Wednesday at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Parade Ground of the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, in honour of Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana Human Rights Commission, Chandigarh.

Haryana Police Academy (HPA) Director Kala Ramachandran welcomed the DGP and presented him with a memento. After completing more than 35 years of service, Sanjeev Kumar Jain retired today. He inspected the farewell parade and received a salute from the armed contingents. After the ceremony, following police tradition, he was given a respectful farewell from Madhuban in an open vehicle decorated with flowers.

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In his emotional address, Jain said it was an occasion filled with both pride and emotion for him. He said he had started his career in the Haryana Police as a trainee at this historic parade ground. He appreciated the training being provided at the HPA and said the academy had established a distinct identity across the country for providing high-quality police training.

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Jain shared several memories from his service and thanked officers and employees who supported him throughout his career. He especially remembered former Directors General of Police Dr KP Singh and BS Sandhu. He said that during his nearly 35-year career in the police force, he followed the principle of “Live and let live”. Jain added that he received strong support from officers and employees throughout his long service. Having completed his tenure, he said he felt a sense of satisfaction and happiness.

Ashwini Shenvi, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range; Hamid Akhtar, Inspector General of Police, HAP; Karan Goel, Superintendent of Police, Karnal; and Pushpa, Superintendent of Police, along with several other senior officers, dignitaries, trainees and academy staff, were present on the occasion.

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