Police bust 'sex racket' at Sirsa hotel; operator arrested

The local police busted an alleged sex racket at a private hotel here, arresting the operator on Saturday, officials said.

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According to the police, the matter came to light on Thursday when two women approached the Superintendent of Police (SP). The complainants stated they had been working as cleaners for the past four to five months at the Blue Berry Hotel, located near the railway line in Sirsa’s Auto Market area.

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The women alleged that the hotel operator, identified as Prince, and his wife held them captive and forced them into sex with hotel guests. The women further claimed they were threatened with dire consequences whenever they resisted. Besides, the victims accused a local female YouTuber of pressuring them into reaching a compromise and threatening them against contacting the police.

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Taking strict note of the allegations, the SP ordered the women’s police station in-charge to take immediate action. A case was subsequently registered against four individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following a tip-off during the investigation, a team from the women’s police station raided the hotel and arrested the primary accused, Prince, a resident of Friends Colony, Sirsa. The accused was produced in a court which remanded him to one-day police custody. Efforts were being made to apprehend the remaining suspects, the police said.