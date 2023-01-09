Yamunanagar Police busted 59 gangs of criminals in 2022: SP

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 8

Tightening its noose on criminal gangs, the Yamunanagar district police have claimed to have busted 59 gangs of criminals and arrested 160 accused for snatching, theft, dacoity and stealing vehicles during 2022.

161 cases of vehicle thefts were solved and Rs 94.80 lakh recovered from their possession

As per available information, the district police registered 69 cases and arrested 83 accused for having illegal arms

Starting a sustained campaign against the gagsters since January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the district police busted 49 gangs of motor-vehicle thieves, four gangs of burglars, three gangs of snatchers, two gangs for theft and one gang for dacoity. The police teams also recovered Rs 1,66,70,300 from the arrested members of those gangs.

“The district police arrested 114 persons associated with 49 gangs of motor vehicle thieves. With the arrest of these persons, 161 cases of vehicle thefts were solved and Rs 94.80 lakh recovered from their possession,” said Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar.

He said 16 accused were arrested busting four gangs of burglars in one year. He added that with the busting of four gangs of burglars, their teams had solved 15 cases and recovered Rs 19.62 lakh from their possession.

“As many as 13 cases of snatching were solved by arresting 12 accused belonging to three gangs. Our teams also recovered Rs 65,800 from their possession,” said the Superintendent of Police.

According to information, the police teams solved three theft cases by arresting five accused belonging to two gangs. The teams also recovered Rs 28,700 from them.

A police team also caught a gang of dacoits and arrested 11 accused, solving four cases of dacoity. The team also recovered Rs 49,93,600 from their possession.

“In this way, a total of Rs 1,66,70300 was recovered from the arrested 160 accused of 59 gangs,” added Handa.

The district police also took strict action against those persons who were found having illegal arms. As per available information, the district police registered 69 cases and arrested 83 accused for having illegal arms.

The police teams recovered 66 illegal countrymade pistols and kattas, 80 live cartridges and four knives from their possession. “The district police will continue its drive against criminals and stop crime in the district in future too,” said the Superintendent of Police.

