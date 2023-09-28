Police cane-charge protesters on NH-44

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 27

A ruckus was witnessed near Bhigan toll plaza on NH-44 today, when the police cane-charged protesting villagers after they sat in toll lanes and blocked traffic. In retaliation, the protesters pelted the police with stones, injuring Murthal SHO

Jaspal Singh.

The Murthal police have registered a case under various Sections of the IPC on the complaint of toll manager Didar Singh.

The villagers were demanding the scrapping of toll for residents of adjoining seven villages. The protesters, led by zila parishad members, gathered at the toll plaza and started raising slogans against the government.

They said the toll management company had earlier given free passage to the residents of adjoining villages, but had ended the facility. They were not allowed to pass through even with valid IDs.

Gorakh Pal Rana, Gannaur ACP, and the Murthal SHO, along with a police team, tried to pacify the protesters, but adamant, they staged a dharna in the toll lanes.

The ACP issued a warning and asked them to vacate NH-44. When they refused to do so, the police lathi-charged them and detained some protesters. If anyone tried to block traffic, strict action would be initiated, he said.

