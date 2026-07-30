Police, CIA teams conduct joint operation against drug peddlers in Haryana’s Rewari

Under the leadership of Rewari Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena, the Kosli police and CIA wing officials launched a joint operation on Thursday to curb crime and crack down on drug trafficking.

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As part of the operation, a special search and checking drive was conducted at various locations in the Kosli area.

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The early morning drive on Nathera Road, Salhawas Road, slum areas near the HUDA premises, and a locality in Kosli village created panic among drug traffickers and anti-social elements.

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During the joint operation, teams led by Kosli SHO Inspector Manoj Kumar and CIA Kosli in-charge Sub-Inspector Nitish Kumar thoroughly searched several suspicious houses, possible hideouts, and public places in the identified areas.

Giving details about the special campaign, Rewari SP Hemendra Kumar Meena said the main objective of the drive was to make the district completely drug-free and create a safe environment in society.

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"Those who are ruining the future of the youth by pushing them into the abyss of drugs will not be spared," he said, adding that the checking campaign would continue.

The SP appealed to residents to cooperate with the police in making the district crime- and drug-free.

"If any citizen comes across the sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs or any other illegal activity, he or she should immediately inform the police by dialing 112 or the MANAS helpline number 1933. The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential," he said.