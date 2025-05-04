Police Commissioner meets Sonepat traders, seeks support for safety, anti-drug campaigns

Nazneen Bhasin, Commissioner of Police, held a meeting on Saturday with members of various traders’ and business associations to discuss law and order and the safety of business establishments in the district. She also sought support for ongoing police campaigns against drug abuse, prostitution and illegal encroachments.

Representatives from the Petrol Pump Association, Jewellers Association, Industrial Association, Dhaba Association and Vyapar Mandal participated in the meeting, held at the Mini Secretariat. The Commissioner stressed the importance of installing high-quality CCTV cameras at all business premises to ensure effective area monitoring and facilitate identification of persons or vehicles entering or exiting the establishments.

“The CCTV cameras should function effectively at night, have a minimum three-month backup and the DVR should be stored securely to prevent misuse by criminals,” said Bhasin. She also advised traders to keep minimal cash on site and to seek police assistance when transporting large sums to banks. “If you need to deposit a large amount of cash, contact your local SHO or the Police Control Room,” she added.

Members of the Vyapar Mandal raised concerns over non-functional CCTV cameras at several city chowks. Some traders also complained about the impolite behaviour of home guards managing traffic. The Commissioner assured participants that the issues would be addressed promptly.

Narender Kadian, DCP (Crime), urged attendees to remain vigilant and report any instances of drug trafficking or illegal narcotics sales, including through medical stores. “Drugs are poisoning our society. Sonepat police will take strict action against offenders,” he stated.

Gohana DCP Bharti Dabas suggested that traders should post clear signage outside their shops declaring “You are under CCTV surveillance,” which would have a psychological deterrent effect.

Commissioner Bhasin further appealed to business owners to complete police verification of all employees. “Every establishment should be equipped with a high-quality siren system to alert security guards during emergencies,” she said. She also requested that all residents complete police verification for their tenants as soon as possible.

The Commissioner has issued strict instructions to all PCR and ERV units, stating that drug trafficking and prostitution will not be tolerated. “If any police personnel are found negligent in such cases, strict action will be taken,” she warned.

Bhasin added that improving traffic management is a priority for the Sonipat Traffic Police. “Encroachment by shopkeepers or business owners will not be tolerated. A campaign has been launched against such practices, and it will continue without interruption,” she said.