Police crack 12 cases of theft, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 13

The Rohtak police cracked 12 cases of theft and snatching with the arrest of two brothers of Jhajjar district.

The arrested brothers, identified as Naveen and Praveen of Chhochhi village in Jhajjar district, used a toy pistol to threaten their targets. Addressing a press conference here today, Rohtak ASP Medha Bhushan said a complaint regarding snatching by two youth at gunpoint was reported on August 29. Thereafter, a case was registered at the Kalanaur police station. Naveen and Praveen were arrested by the police the next day. The investigation revealed that the suspects used a toy gun to commit the crime.

“It was found that the brothers were involved in 12 cases of theft and snatching. Three stolen motorcycles, one scooter, one mobile phone, three batteries, two laser printers, 15 gas cylinders, a toy pistol and Rs 5,000 were recovered from them,” the ASP said.

#Jhajjar #Rohtak