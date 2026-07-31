Police crack down on drug trafficking, freeze illegal assets worth Rs 8.39 crore in Fatehabad

Stepping up its crackdown on drug trafficking, the Fatehabad police have frozen illegal assets worth over Rs 8.39 crore belonging to 42 alleged drug smugglers under the NDPS Act, while intensifying action against narcotics networks.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, ASP Divyanshi Singla said the district police, under the guidance of SP Nikita Khattar, are following a “zero tolerance” policy against drug trafficking. Besides arresting accused under the NDPS Act, the police are identifying and freezing movable and immovable properties allegedly acquired through drug proceeds under Section 68F of the Act.

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In a recent operation, the police seized 477 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market and arrested an alleged interstate drug smuggler, Aman Kumar, a native of Moga district in Punjab. He is currently on police remand and investigators are probing the supply chain and identifying other members of the network.

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Singla said the police had also frozen properties worth about Rs 1.2 crore in four recent cases, including houses, agricultural land, vehicles and bank deposits.

Highlighting action against other crimes, she said the Jakhal police solved a robbery case within hours of the incident reported near Kudni Head on July 28 and arrested three Punjab residents, recovering evidence linked to the crime.