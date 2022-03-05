Police: Crime registration better in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 4
With Home Minister Anil Vij announcing Gurugram to be topping state charts in rape cases, the city has yet again grabbed attention for being unsafest for women in Haryana.
Cops, however, have a different take, as they hold increased awareness and convenience of registering complaints as the key reason behind the same. While Commissioner of Police Kala Ramchandran was unavailable for comments, an ACP said, “There is ease and approachability in Gurugram and that is what ensures that nobody faces any problem in registering complaints. Women here voice their complaints easily here compared to other districts.”
Another senior official said the city should not be judged just with mere numbers.
“Many cases in the city turn out to be fake and are quashed. In a majority of the cases, the accused is acquaintance of the victim and these cases end up in compromise. We need to decide safety of woman on the basis of merits of a case,” he added.
“The city is cosmopolitan and we do face issues in terms of women’s safety. Not just rapes, issues like eve-teasing and molestation are common. Women don’t feel safe venturing out at night even at public places like Metro stations. We need dedicated efforts to make city safe for woman,” said Preeti Saluja, a women rights activist. —
