Police Dept staffer dies by suicide in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, September 3

An employee of the state police allegedly died by suicide as he consumed some poisonous substance at the Police Lines in Jagadhri around 12.30 pm today.

The deceased has been identified as Gurnam Singh (45), a resident of Bijauli village of Yamunanagar district, who was working as a water carrier in the police department here.

His family members alleged that Gurnam took the extreme step as he was being harassed by some policemen.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Yamunanagar, where he died after a few hours. His body has been kept at the Civil Hospital in Jagadhri where a post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

Sonu, brother of the deceased, told mediapersons that Gurnam was upset as he being harassed by some policemen.

Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, said the matter was being investigated and action would be taken if anyone is found guilty. Nasib Singh, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri, said a case had been registered under Section 306 of the IPC.