Yamunanagar: Police detain AAP leaders for ‘anti-PM’ posters

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 2

The police today detained several Aam Aadmi Party leaders for allegedly putting up anti-Modi posters in Yamunanagar. SHO Kamaljit Singh, City police station, said 16 persons were detained, adding that they were produced before the Jagadhri SDM, who released them.

According to a press statement issued by the AAP, Chitra Sarwara, Yogeshwar Sharma, Adarsh Pal Singh, Laxman Vinayak, Lalit Tyagi and other party leaders were detained by the police.

Party leader Chitra Sarwara said the AAP launched a campaign to put posters in Yamunanagar. She added that as soon as party workers started putting up posters, the police personnel removed them, and detained many party workers. “Our freedom of expression is being curbed,”she alleged.