Police detain BKU (Charuni) chief; union calls for toll plaza blockade in Haryana, Punjab and UP

Ahead of the proposed agitation by farmers’ unions at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Tuesday to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal, the police detained Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni.

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Charuni was detained by the police in Pehowa and taken to the police station. In protest against the police action, the union has called for blocking toll plazas in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

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The union’s spokesperson, Rakesh Bains, has also been detained.

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BKU (Charuni) Ambala District President Malkit Singh said, “The farmers union has given the call of holding a peaceful protest at Kisan Ghat in Delhi, to mark a protest against the India-US Trade Deal. But the police have detained Gurnam Singh Charuni today to stop the farmers from holding the peaceful protest. It has been decided to block the toll plazas to mark our resentment.”

A coalition of farmers’ and farm labourers’ organisations from across the country had formed the ‘Desh Bachao Morcha’ to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.

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A nationwide campaign was launched against the agreement. While motorcycle rallies were organised on July 15, farmers from across the country have decided to gather at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on July 21 to mount pressure against the proposed trade deal.