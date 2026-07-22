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Home / Haryana / Police detain Congress leaders in Sonepat, Panipat to stop them from moving to Delhi

Police detain Congress leaders in Sonepat, Panipat to stop them from moving to Delhi

In Panipat, Sachin Kundu, former state youth president, was detained around 1 am

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:41 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Panipat police team take away Congress leader Sachin Kundu from his house on Tuesday night. 
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The district police in Sonepat and Panipat detained some Congress leaders and placed others under house arrest last night. The move was aimed at stopping the leaders from travelling to Delhi to protest the paper leak issue.

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In Panipat, Sachin Kundu, former state youth president, who also contested an election unsuccessfully from Panipat rural Assembly constituency, was detained around 1 am.

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The police took him to the CIA-2 unit near the grain market here and released around 11 am. A video of Sachin Kundu also went viral on social media, in which some CIA team personnel were seen taking him away. As per the sources, the police also reached a senior Congress leader’s residence at night, but due to his health issues, they returned after warning him not to go to Delhi.

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The police also detained Jagjeet Jaglan, Youth Congress district president (Rural), from Israna and took him the CIA unit around midnight.

The police teams went to detain Ramesh Malik, Congress district president (rural), and Baljeet Singh, district president (urban), but they had already left for Delhi.

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Ramesh Malik said that Sachin Kundu and Jagjeet Jaglan were detained by the police in the midnight, but he along with Deepak Khatkar and Vijender Dhankar had already left for Delhi in the evening. They visited Chhatrasal Stadium at Delhi and returned home in the morning.

In Sonepat, the police kept three Congress leaders under house arrest till wee hours today.

Manoj Ridhau, Congress spokesperson, said that Sanjeev Dahiya, district president, Sonepat Rural; Zila Parishad member Sanjay Badwasnia; and Deepender Hooda's close aide Harender Saini had been put under house arrest on Wednesday.

The police also went to the house of ex-MLA Surender Panwar but he left for Ambala for a court case hearing today, Manoj said.

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