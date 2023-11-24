Police devise comprehensive plan to fortify women safety

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said the Haryana Police had implemented a series of proactive initiatives designed to fortify women’s safety and empower them to navigate their daily lives with confidence.

Safe Journey Concept The DIG, Women Safety, Nazneen Bhasin said the police had also launched the Safe Journey Concept, a unique initiative that empowered women travelling alone to feel secure

Women could register themselves on the Haryana-112 helpline number and police officers would stay connected with them throughout their journey, providing regular calls and tracking their location to ensure their safety

Kapur said the Haryana Police had devised a comprehensive plan for gender sensitisation programmes.

These programmes would encompass visits by experienced and trained women police personnel to schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state.The initiative aimed at raising awareness about gender-based issues and promote a safe and inclusive environment for all.

The DIG, Women Safety, Nazneen Bhasin, highlighted the concerted efforts to curb crimes against women, revealing the deployment of 25 specialised companies strategically positioned across the state. Operation Durga, a targeted initiative, is being consistently carried out in public spaces, public transport and areas identified as molestation hotspots. In addition, 46 dedicated patrolling vehicles have been deployed to ensure the safety of women throughout the state.

Bhasin emphasised on the establishment of 33 women police stations, equipped with counselling centres, where the Haryana Legal Services Authority extended free legal aid and guidance to women in need. These centres provided a supportive space for women to freely express their concerns and seek guidance without hesitation.

“The Haryana Police is also leveraging technology to enhance women’s safety through the Durga Shakti App. Additionally, the deployment of 81 women PCRs and scooter riders across the state further strengthens the security network. Recognising the needs of women living in remote areas, 239 women’s help desks have been established in their vicinity, ensuring that legal assistance is readily available close to their homes, she added.