Police, Excise Dept hold meeting to check liquor mafia

A meeting of the police and the Excise Department was held at the Mini Secretariat here to check trafficking, storage, and sale of illicit liquor in the district.

Advertisement

Officials from both departments formulated a strategy to ensure effective action against the illegal liquor trade. Skilled trainers from Hyderabad and Nashik provided training to the police and excise teams on identifying illicit and counterfeit liquor, including the distinction between genuine and fake holograms.

Advertisement

The Assistant Police Commissioner, Headquarters, said a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against liquor mafia. Joint teams of the police and Excise Department had been formed to conduct regular raids across the district at suspected locations, dhabas, warehouses, and sales points.

Advertisement

Instructions were also issued to intensify searches at all interstate checkposts to prevent the trafficking of illegal liquor from other states.