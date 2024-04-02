 Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

The chargesheet has been filed against the main accused Abhijeet Singh, Ravi Banga, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

Divya Pahuja. File photo



PTI

Gurugram, April 2

The Gurugram police have filed a chargesheet against seven people arrested for the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja, officials said.

The chargesheet has been filed against the main accused Abhijeet Singh, Ravi Banga, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill.

"In the Divya Pahuja murder case, police have filed the chargesheet in the court against all seven arrested accused. On the basis of the names registered in the FIR, the accused will be included in the investigation soon,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from hotel owner Abhijeet by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures".

After Pahuja was murdered, Gill had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab.

Police said he carried out the alleged act with Banga at the behest of Singh who is also in judicial custody.

Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed.

One of the accused, Nadeem, is still at large. Police are conducting raids to nab him, they said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

2
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

3
Punjab

BJP ‘tried to woo’ 3 top Akali leaders in Punjab

4
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

5
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

6
India

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

7
Punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on ‘objectionable’ word in Jazzy B song

8
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

9
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

10
Himachal

Three-day yellow alert from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

AAP leaders claim that the court order ‘exposed’ that the en...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali’s misleading advertising case

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

With this, the party has announced candidates for 10 seats, ...

Election Commission transfers 8 district magistrates, 12 SPs in 5 states

Election Commission transfers 8 district magistrates, 12 SPs in 5 states

The decision is taken as part of the ‘regular review’ by the...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Two sisters suffocate to death in residential building fire in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies