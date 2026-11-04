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Home / Haryana / Police file chargesheet against two in hit-and-run case

Police file chargesheet against two in hit-and-run case

Submit footage from 15 locations; attempt-to-murder charge invoked

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Haryana, Updated At : 01:13 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have filed a chargesheet against two men accused of deliberately ramming their car into a woman biker on Golf Course Road on September 13. The chargesheet includes CCTV footage from over 15 locations, strengthening the police case that the incident was a deliberate attempt to kill rather than an accident.

A local court took cognisance of the chargesheet on Monday. The accused, Kalyan Baisla and his cousin Lavnish, will face trial under charges including attempt to murder.

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“To strengthen the case, we examined CCTV footage from over 15 locations, including cameras installed by the GMDA and DLF, a dashcam mounted on the complainant's vehicle and a camera installed at a club,” a senior police officer said.

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The incident involved Shivani Chauhan alias Siya, 27, a resident of Kalkaji in Delhi, who was riding with her friends from Golf Course Road towards Golf Course Extension Road. According to the complaint, Kalyan, who was driving a white Maruti Ciaz, allegedly followed the bikers, made obscene gestures and rammed his car into them from the side before fleeing. The incident was captured on helmet-mounted cameras worn by Shivani and another biker.

There were four occupants in the car, with Kalyan and Lavnish in the front seats and two others travelling with them towards Faridabad.

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After the video surfaced, the police registered a case suo motu at Sector 56 police station as no formal complaint had initially been received. Following Shivani's complaint, Sections 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were invoked.

Following a notice from the Haryana State Commission for Women, Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj constituted a special investigation team (SIT). The two accused were arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan's Dausa district on September 15. They are lodged in Bhondsi jail after their bail pleas were rejected.

The officer said the investigation had established that the collision was deliberate and that the trial would now proceed in court.

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