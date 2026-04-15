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Home / Haryana / Police find revolver, scooter, school bag near canal bank in Panipat

Police find revolver, scooter, school bag near canal bank in Panipat

Incident occurs in Samalkha area of Panipat

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:48 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Walkers spotted a pistol, an electric scooter and a school bag lying on the bank of a canal near Namunda bridge.
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Panic gripped the Samalkha area of Panipat district on Wednesday morning after walkers spotted a pistol, an electric scooter and a school bag lying on the bank of a canal near Namunda bridge.

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Police reached the spot after being alerted and recovered a licensed revolver along with four live cartridges from the bag. Class 12 books and chocolate wrappers were also found inside.

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Ravinder, a resident of Namunda village, said he noticed a black scooter with its lights on during his morning walk. When he returned after about half an hour, the scooter was still turned on. He then spotted a school bag and a revolver near the canal bank and immediately dialled 112.

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A police team, including SI Deepak, SHO Samalkha, and the CIA-1 unit, reached the scene and conducted a search.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that two rounds had been fired from the revolver. The bag contained a Class 12 mathematics book, a notebook, 4–5 pens, a pair of spectacles in a case, chocolate wrappers and the remote key of the scooter.

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Based on the items recovered, police suspect that the scooter’s owner could be a Class 12 student. Efforts are under way to identify the owner using the revolver’s licence details and the scooter’s registration number.

SI Deepak, SHO Samalkha, said all recovered items, including the revolver and scooter, had been taken into custody and a case would be registered.

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