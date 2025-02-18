Police foil murder plot against municipal councillor, arrest 4 after encounter in Rohtak

Three men were injured and four arrested after an armed encounter with a police team near the Kharawar village in Rohtak district last night. As per the police, the arrested men are linked to a gangster and planned to kill an aspirant for the post of municipal councillor in Rohtak owing to some old enmity.

“However, CIA-2 in-charge Sub-Inspector Satish got a tip-off that the armed men sent by a gangster for the murder were present in a White Aura car in the IMT police station area last night. A team of the CIA staff spotted the car and signalled the occupants to stop. However, the driver rammed the car into the police vehicle and the occupants started firing at the police team. Two police officials were hit by bullets, but got saved due to bullet-proof jackets,” said ASP (HQ) YVR Sashi Shekhar while addressing a news conference here today.

Three youths got injured as the police officials fired in self-defence, he stated, adding that the arrested persons have been identified as Sandeep, Anurag, Nitin and Naresh.

“Three weapons have been seized from the possession of the arrested persons, who also have a criminal record,” the ASP added. He, however, did not disclose the names of the Sonepat gangster who had sent the youths and the candidate whom they wanted to kill.

“We are still verifying the information received by us and will share the details after the confirmation of facts,” he said.