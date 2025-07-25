Police gear up for CET exam with tight security measures

In preparation for the CET-2025 examination scheduled for July 26 and 27, the Haryana Police has implemented comprehensive security arrangements to ensure the exam is conducted in a fair, peaceful and transparent manner. The exam is being organised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur has issued instructions to all district police chiefs, emphasising strict enforcement of security protocols.

“To maintain law and order and prevent any malpractice, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) will be enforced within a 500-metre radius of every examination centre,” a police spokesperson said.

All Superintendents of Police have been directed to inspect exam centres a day prior, accompanied by their respective Deputy Commissioners, and personally supervise the situation on the day of the exam.

Further steps include establishing vehicle checkpoints from the evening before the examination to monitor movement from outside cities, deploying patrolling teams around exam venues to maintain law and order, restricting access to only authorised personnel inside the centres, banning use of mobile phones or electronic gadgets by invigilators within exam halls, no vehicle parking allowed within 200 metres of exam centres, photocopy/printing shops near the centres to remain closed during exam hours and exclusive use of local wireless networks for district police communication during the exam.

Kapur has also directed Deputy Commissioners to appoint an adequate number of Duty Magistrates for each examination centre.

Appealing for public cooperation, DGP Kapur said, “People are requested to immediately report any suspicious activity by dialling 112 or contacting the nearest police station.”