Police give 7-km chase to cattle smugglers on KMP e-way, 1 held

Gurugram, November 7
A cow protection task force of the Gurugram police chased a vehicle of cattle smugglers for over 7 km on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the wee hours of Tuesday and caught one smuggler, while four others managed to flee away.
The arrested accused has been identified as Nafis of Alawalpur village in Nuh district. A total of 28 cattle, including eight cows and 18 bulls, were found in the truck, of which a cow and bull were found dead.
In his complaint, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Pukharpur village and cow vigilante team member, said around 3.00 am on Tuesday, he received an information that a truck, loaded with cows, would go from Badli to Mewat via KMP for slaughter.
Acting on the information, cow protection force Sub-Inspector (SI) Krishan Kumar put up the barricades on the expressway and arrested the accused after a chase.
An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, at the Bilaspur police station.
