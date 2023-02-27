Palwal: Police hold flag march in Hathin area

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 26

A flag march was taken out by the Palwal police in the Hathin subdivision of the district today. The march was held to instil a sense of security among the residents of the area and to curb any move that could impact the law and order situation after protests that erupted following the death of two persons in Bhiwani district recently, said the police sources.

The march was carried out mainly in the rural areas coming under the jurisdiction of the police stations of Hathin, Bahin and Utavad, where the majority of the population is from minority community. Starting from mini secretariat at Hathin, it covered several villages and culminated at the Jayanti Mor.

SP Rajesh Duggal, who instructed the police personnel to be friendly with the residents during the flag march, said the district police had been keeping a strict vigil in the area.

#palwal