Haryana Police housing corporation yet to find agency for medical college building work

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 11

Despite floating four tenders for the construction of the second phase of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) has not been able to find any agency to take over the work.

Only one company had filed a bid in the recent tender, forcing the authorities to cancel it. Now, the HPHC has requested the government to allow it to float split tenders for the execution of the project in parts. If permitted, HPHC is likely to call three tenders for three different parts of the project, said sources.

As per HPHC officials, the construction of the project buildings in parts by different agencies would not only save time but also money of the state government. “We have requested the government to allow us to call split tenders for a faster execution of the project. We are hopeful of getting permission in the coming days, after which we will refloat the tender as per the directions of the government,” said Satish Sharma, Superintending Engineer, HPHC.

The first tender was cancelled in August 2021 as no bidder had met the criteria, and the second tender was called in November 2021 when the lowest bidder quoted Rs 472 crore for the project, which was higher than the proposed budget of Rs 338 crore. The tender was floated two more times, but was cancelled because only a single bidder came forward.

Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC, said the second phase of the project would be developed on 10 acres of land where an old record room and an old court were constructed. The second phase would include a 300-bed additional hospital, comprising 150-bed trauma centre and 20 beds for prisoners, following which KCGMC would have 836 beds in total, 300 more than the present number. Residence for faculty, hostels for male and female MBBS students, a lecture theatre and a sports ground would also be constructed. Besides, rooms with a capacity of around 200 beds for patient attendants would be part of the second phase, added Dureja.