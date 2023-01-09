Police hunt for man after his video having liquor on his car roof in Gurugram goes viral

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, January 9
A video of a man having liquor on his car roof has gone viral. The video uploaded by a user is captioned “it happens only in Gurgaon” though the location is not specified.
While it appears to be from service lane of Delhi Gurugram Expressway but even traffic police are yet to ascertain the location or identify the man in the video.
“We are reviewing the videos and trying to ascertain location and person. Action will be taken as per the law,” said DCP traffic said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan.
The Gurugram police have already started a campaign to penalise the motorists who make reels and videos while driving for the purpose of sharing them on social media websites. The police have penalised 50 such people since Diwali for dangerous driving and violating traffic rules. Most of the people were penalised for making reels on Golf Course Road.
The police have set up a social media tracking office with two police officers who monitor social media accounts for any reels made on road. The office also tracks complaints received from the public.
